Longs Drugs to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 4 more locations in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longs Drugs will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at four more locations in Hawaii starting Thursday, CVS announced.
The new locations include Ewa Beach, Aina Haina and Iwilei on Oahu. Vaccines will also be offered at the Longs location in Kailua-Kona.
Approximately 4,680 doses of the vaccine will be available, CVS said.
Longs is already administering shots at seven other locations across the state.
These vaccines are being distributed to eligible populations.
Patients interested in getting the vaccine at one of these locations can register online starting Wednesday.
