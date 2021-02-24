LIVE: Mayor discusses efforts to ease COVID restrictions as infections decline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the city’s expected transition to Tier 3.
The move means the city will ease restrictions on businesses and group gatherings.
Oahu has been in Tier 2 of its reopening plan since October, which meant groups were kept to five people and many businesses had strict capacity limits. To move to the next tier, weekly averages needed to stay between 20-49 cases and the positivity rate had to remain under 2.49%.
The seven-day average for cases stands at 29 with a 1.1.% positivity rate.
Under the new Tier 2 rules, slated to go into effect Thursday:
- Social gatherings can have up to 10 people, up from five.
- Your party at a restaurant can also have up to 10 people.
- Retailers will be able to operate without capacity restrictions, from 50% now.
- Gyms can have up to 50% capacity (from 25%).
- Twenty-five people can attend funerals, up from 10
However, Tier 3 does not allow for the reopening of bars or the resumption of organized sports. Blangiardi has expressed support for easing those restrictions in the coming weeks.
This story will be updated.
