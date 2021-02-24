Hawaii reports 4 additional COVID fatalities, 50 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 435.
Two of the deaths were on Oahu while two were on Maui.
Meanwhile, there were 50 new infections reported.
The statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 27,320.
Of the new cases Wednesday, 24 were on Maui, 16 were on Oahu, two were on Hawaii Island, and one on Kauai. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,845 total cases
- 1,601 required hospitalization
- 457 cases in the last 14 days
- 346 deaths
- 2,236 total cases
- 102 required hospitalization
- 33 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,071 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 200 cases in the last 14 days
- 32 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 182 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 827 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
