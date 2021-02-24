DHHL using drones to survey a homestead cemetery in West Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be taking to the skies for key land surveys next week.
DHHL, through contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, Inc., will be using drones to document the Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery.
Crews will be logging burial sites and open plots for proper documentation.
DHHL says area residents may see the drones starting March 1 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The work is anticipated to last through March 5.
The department manages three cemeteries on its lands: One in Nānākuli, and two on Molokaʻi. For more information, call (808) 620-9500.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.