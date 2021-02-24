Breezy and drier trade wind conditions today

Strong trade winds will also build large wind-driven easterly seas. Surf heights along eastern-facing shores will exceed surf advisory levels this week. Thus, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for most eastern exposures for the remainder of the week. A couple of small, overlapping relatively longer period west to northwest swells will travel around the islands the next few days. The first of these swells leveled out yesterday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through today to late week. Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain well below HSA levels through Friday.