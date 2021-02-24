Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2M in Hawaii woman’s wrongful death suit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay more than $3 million to the family of an elderly Hawaii woman who died after falling down an escalator in Portland.
Video from security cameras shows 75-year-old Bernice Kekona in a wheelchair tumbling down an escalator at the airport in 2017.
Her family says they requested a gate-to-gate escort, but Alaska Airlines failed to provide one.
The Associated Press reports the jury returned their verdict in the wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. AP and KGW also reported that Alaska Airlines confirmed Kekona received initial assistance but claims she declined additional aid after being escorted to the top of a sky bridge, where she was left alone.
Alaska Airlines said they are disappointed in the ruling and are evaluating the next steps.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.