Victim in his 20s fatally stabbed in Hawaii Kai; suspect sought
By HNN Staff | February 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM HST - Updated February 23 at 11:10 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A victim in his 20s was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning in Hawaii Kai and the suspect remains on the run.

Authorities said the incident happened about 10:15 a.m.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive to find the 23-year-old victim stabbed in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect apparently fled before police arrived.

Authorities have launched a manhunt and nearby Hahaione Elementary has gone into lockdown.

