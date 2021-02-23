Victim in his 20s fatally stabbed in Hawaii Kai; suspect sought

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A victim in his 20s was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning in Hawaii Kai and the suspect remains on the run.
Authorities said the incident happened about 10:15 a.m.
Paramedics responded to the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive to find the 23-year-old victim stabbed in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect apparently fled before police arrived.
Authorities have launched a manhunt and nearby Hahaione Elementary has gone into lockdown.
