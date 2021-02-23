Transmitter issue may be impacting HNN reception for some Hilo viewers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter failure that occurred last week is impacting channels 5, 6 and 13 for Hilo viewers who get their service through antenna.
The transmitter is now back up, but at low power.
That means some Hilo viewers may have trouble receiving those over-the-air channels.
If you’re having trouble getting service, you may be able to recieve our dedicated KGMB (CBS) signal broadcast from Mauna Loa on Channel 20. You may need to reposition your antenna toward Mauna Loa and then conduct a channel scan.
Parts for the transmitter are on order and it should be back at full power soon.
