Scenes of unmasked tourists in large groups stir frustration, anger among locals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the daily COVID numbers reported Monday, Maui had more new COVID infections than Oahu.
It’s a worrying situation that has some Maui residents upset as visitors continue to flood the island.
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, in the last three days, 9,503 people traveled to Maui — nearly 2,000 more than those who arrived on Oahu.
The Garden Isle is also seeing more visitors. There was one new COVID case reported Monday, but their overall case count remains very low.
Experts have said that travel testing, and quarantines mean tourists are less likely to spread COVID than residents, but scenes of packed and unmasked visitors are still alarming to Maui residents like Kris Miyake.
“I think we need some consistency and communication from our government officials,” said Miyake. “We need to be able to know what’s going on and what they’re thinking about what they’re not thinking about.”
Miyake feels residents have become a second priority when it comes to COVID restrictions.
He was at Whalers Village on Saturday when he took video of an area packed with people.
“But we’re still as the local residents still on a lot of lockdown type of protocols, then what you’re saying to us is that the people that are coming in, tourists are more important to you than we are as the local community,” said Miyake.
“It was a moment of realization like, wow, they have this luxury and they can have these luaus and gatherings,” said Miyake’s daughter, Trinity. “And us as residents of Maui and students in high school who live here, we can’t have a luau, or a prom or a graduation, something that’s just once in a lifetime.”
Miyake posted the video that he took of the big crowd with some people not wearing masks on social media.
The post reached thousands of people and got the attention of Maui City Councilwoman, Yuki Lei Sugimura.
“If you see things like that, take the initiative, make the phone call, call the police, and whoever gathered them, you know, I don’t know, maybe there was a whale in the background or something” said Sugimura. “I don’t know why people were there, but he’s absolutely right, they shouldn’t be doing that.”
Mayor Mike Victorino is also aware of the video.
“It is not something that we tolerate and we’re going to take appropriate action if it means closing down a business for 24 hours for violation of rules, we can do that,” said Victorino.
Victorino said Whalers Village has been given a warning that another incident of a large gathering could lead to a 24-hour shutdown.
The mayor adds that emergency rules remain in place, including face masks in public, social distancing and gatherings limited to no more than five people.
He encourages people to report violations to Maui Police at 244-6400.
