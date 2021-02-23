No.2 Rainbow Warriors volleyball sweeps UC Irvine to move to 2-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get the brooms — The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept UCI Irvine Monday evening in three straight sets, while also getting the series sweep over the Anteaters.
The ‘Bows breezed through the first two sets, handling UCI by a score of 25-14 in set one and 25-13 in the second, but ran into some trouble as the Anteaters rallied with multiple set points to complete the sweep in California.
It was a career night for UH’s Rado Parapunov who joined the 1,000 club after tallying his 1,000th-career kill — finishing Monday’s contest with a game-high 15 kills.
Along with Parapunov’s big night, Colten Cowell also added 10 kills, with setter Jakob Thelle handed out a game-high 31 assists and 8 bigs — tied with Gage Worsley in digs.
Hawaii stays on the mainland for a two-game series against UC San Diego in their first season in the Big West Conference — game one set for Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
