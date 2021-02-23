47 new COVID-19 infections reported; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 47 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 27,270.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll stands at 431.
Of the new cases Tuesday, 27 were on Oahu, 17 on Maui, and three residents were diagnosed out-of-state. There have been 693 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,829 total cases
- 1,601 required hospitalization
- 457 cases in the last 14 days
- 344 deaths
- 2,234 total cases
- 102 required hospitalization
- 33 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,071 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 200 cases in the last 14 days
- 30 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 181 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 820 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
