Kauai has state’s highest percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 18% of Kauai’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, far outpacing the totals seen in other counties.
That’s according to newly-released figures from the state Health Department.
Statewide, 13.6% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Maui County has the lowest percentage of the population vaccinated ― at just 8.5% of residents having received at least one dose.
Altogether, about 14,000 Maui residents have received the COVID vaccine.
The rate on Hawaii Island now stands at 12.7%.
And on Oahu, 14.3% of residents have received at least one dose and 6.6% have received two doses.
Meanwhile, 59% of Hawaii residents 75 and up have received one dose of the vaccine. Last week, the state health director said Hawaii will “soon” expand eligibility for the vaccine to those 70 and under.
