HPD investigating attempted murder following shooting in Ward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting in the Ward area early Tuesday.
The incident was first reported around 2 a.m. on Kawaihao Street.
Police said there was some kind of altercation, but no arrests have been made.
Paramedics treated and transported a 37-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition with an apparent gunshot wound, but police said the man was in good condition.
Police have since cleared the scene.
This story will be updated.
