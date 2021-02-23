Hawaiian Home Land beneficiaries asked to weigh in on potential transfer of land

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is seeking input from beneficiaries on a potential transfer of land that would use millions of dollars in land credit.
In coordination with the U.S. Department of the Interior, DHHL may acquire an 80-acre parcel of what’s called U.S. Government surplus property.
The land in question is the former site of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach.
DHHL says transferring the land would require $10 million of a $16.9 million land credit the trust has with the federal government.
Beneficiaries are now being asked to weigh in on that by submitting testimony.
DHHL says in 1995, Congress authorized the transfer of government surplus land to the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust with the enactment of the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act.
The two departments will take on a digital survey to gather Oʻahu beneficiary feedback on the potential transfer. Beneficiaries can anticipate more information arriving in the mail.
Questions or requests for additional information can be emailed to doi.onhr_hhl@ios.doi.gov. Officials ask “Potential Transfer of Former PTWC Land” be typed in the subject line.
