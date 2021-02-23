Governor, cabinet members get first dose of COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige, Hawaii’s first lady and 65 of their cabinet and staff members got their first COVID vaccine doses Monday.
The Governor’s Office said Ige has delayed his vaccination because of a shortage of doses in Hawaii.
“I felt there was an urgent need to get nursing home residents, our kupuna 75 years and older, healthcare professionals, teachers and other essential workers vaccinated first,” he said.
“I urge Hawaii residents to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and to continue wearing your mask, physically distancing and washing your hands often.”
The governor and other members of the group vaccinated Monday received the Moderna vaccine. They’re scheduled to get their second dose in March.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.