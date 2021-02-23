Forecast: Gusty trade winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north and northeast of the islands will keep breezy to windy trades in place through the weekend.
An old frontal band will bring an increase in showers to the state through Tuesday, targeting mainly windward areas.
Drier trade wind weather is then expected Tuesday night through Thursday.
Upper-level troughing along with an influx of moisture from the east and southeast, will likely increase trade wind shower coverage and intensity Friday through the weekend.
Strong trade winds will also build large wind-driven easterly seas. Surf heights along eastern-facing shores will exceed surf advisory levels this week. Thus, a high surf advisory is in effect for most eastern exposures for the remainder of the week.
A couple of small, overlapping relatively longer period west to northwest swells will travel around the islands the next few days.
The first of these swells will level out through Tuesday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through during mid- to late week.
Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain well below HSA levels through Friday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.