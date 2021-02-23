Forecast: Breezy trade winds strengthening with more windward showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure area far northeast of the islands will maintain locally breezy easterly trade winds through Tuesday, but a new high will produce even stronger winds through the second half of the week. The winds may get strong enough for a wind advisory for some areas.
The trade winds will also bring a few showers for windward areas, mostly during the nights and mornings. An old frontal remnant may increase showers Tuesday, but conditions should remain fairly stable for the next few days.
Later in the week, rainfall may increase as a trough brings less stable conditions and more moisture spreads over the state from the southeast.
The strong trades have also pushed surf on east-facing shores above the threshold for a high surf advisory, which will remain up until 6 a.m. Saturday. A gale watch will go up Tuesday afternoon for channel waters between Maui and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for waters from Windward Oahu to the Big Island.
A few small west-northwest swells will pass through the islands over the next few days, but waves will remain well below advisory levels. South shore surf will remain small, but a small swell arriving later in the week will bring a slight increase by Friday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.