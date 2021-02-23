Flags to fly at half-staff to mark 500,000 lives lost in US to COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flags will fly at half-staff in Hawaii through Friday to mark the lives of the 500,000 Americans who have died of COVID since the pandemic began a year ago.
The US reached the grim milestone Monday, surpassing the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and the Vietnam War ― combined.
“Let us reflect on this loss and the memory of the more than 500,000 fellow Americans ― including 431 in Hawaii ― who have died of COVID-19,” said Gov. David Ige, in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones on this day.”
President Joe Biden urged Americans to “resist becoming numb to the sorrow.”
“We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur,” he said.
