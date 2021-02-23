Emergency funding available for select ranchers, farmers on Molokai and Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers and ranchers on Molokai and Lanai now have access to emergency funds in light of severe drought conditions that may have impacted livestock operations.
The state agriculture department announced an emergency assistance program for those who have lost revenue due to excessive deer populations.
The HDOA has allocated of total of $200,000 for this relief program through the Agricultural Development and Food Security Special Fund.
“The prolonged drought situation in Maui County has caused significant economic losses to farmers and ranchers in large part due to the overpopulation of axis deer,” said Gov. Ige. “This program will provide some relief for damaged field crops and depleted pasture forage that is necessary for the livestock industry.”
Qualified agricultural and livestock operations on Moloka`i and Maui can get up to $10,000 by applying here: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/19971.
The application deadline is noon on March 8.
