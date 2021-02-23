Driver suspected in deadly 2018 hit-and-run arrested, later bailed out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused in a 2018 deadly hit-and-run crash in Kunia has been arrested.
Police arrested 23-year-old Brianna Nohilani Fernandez in Kapolei on Saturday.
She was charged for the crash that happened on July 10, 2018 along Kunia Road near Plantation Road.
It took the life of Kunia resident, 49-year-old Meechok Chanphut. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The person who found Chanphut unconscious on the side of the road called authorities, but no witnesses were able to pinpoint the vehicle involved.
Police records show Fernandez was released on $11,000 bail.
