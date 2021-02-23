Bare-bottomed burglar caught on camera stealing from a Waikiki business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Barefoot Beach Cafe was struck by a bare-bottomed burglar early Sunday morning.
The cafe owner says their surveillance cameras captured a man — naked from the waist down — stealing one of their surfboard-shaped menus that was nailed down to their front counter. The other menu wasn’t touched.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The cheeky man was wearing a blue shirt, though barely long enough to cover his bottom. He was also carrying what appeared to be a yellow and blue bag with an umbrella inside.
Owners are giving the thief a chance to give the menu back. If not, they’ll go to police.
The cafe says it’ll give out free food to anyone with info on the crime.
