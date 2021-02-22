Vehicle crashes into hydrant on Ward Ave., sending water gushing onto roadway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant at the corner of Ward Avenue and Beretania Street, spewing water into the air and onto the roadway early Monday, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.
Crews shut off the water about 30 minutes later.
Police initially closed all mauka-bound lanes on Ward Avenue, as well as the right westbound lane of Beretania Street. All lanes have since been reopened.
No further details have been provided.
This story will be updated.
