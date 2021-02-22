When will schools reopen fully? Superintendent says ‘realistically’ fall 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a national push to get students back in classrooms full-time, following new safety guidance from the CDC, schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said Hawaii public schools are unlikely to return to full in-person learning before next school year.
Under the new CDC guidance, most (if not all) of the state would fall in low or moderate transmission categories and so should allow full, in-person instruction. Hawaii has one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, and Oahu is posed to ease some COVID restrictions this week.
But it’s ultimately up to the state on whether to reopen public schools.
And the governor and superintendent have said they’re working to reopen to full in-person instruction but are also operating on their own timeline.
For the first time Monday, Kishimoto offered more details on what that timeline looks like, saying public schools in Hawaii won’t reopen fully to in-person instruction before the fall.
She said summer classes could also be held in-person.
“I think we’re going to have to have a robust summer learning program and allow students to come back or to continue into the summer months as needed,” she said.
“This is really about thinking a little differently about what the school year means. At the same time, we have 10,000 students getting ready to graduate and we want to make sure they complete their work on time, so they can transition to higher ed and into the work force successfully.”
She added, “Realistically, not only in Hawaii but across the nation, we’re seeing that we’re aiming the summer and for next (school ) year as for reopening. We don’t want to reopen and then shut down.”
Currently, the state says, 76% of Hawaii public school students are attending some classes in-person. Most are following a hybrid model, with in-person learning on some days of the week.
The state has not released more detailed statistics on in-person learning by grade level or school.
The public school picture is in stark contrast to a number of private schools, which have been offering in-person instruction for months. Advocates worry that the situation is leading to an educational system of haves and have-nots that could have significant repercussions for years to come.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.