Rainbow Warriors volleyball takes down UC Irvine in season opener, 3-1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly a year away from the court, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team opened their 2021 season with a 3-1 road victory over UC Irvine on Sunday afternoon.
UC Irvine would take set one, taking advantage of a rusty UH squad that gave up four attack errors and three service errors.
Once the rust was knocked off, the ‘Bows showed why they were ranked number two in the conference, cruising through the next three sets to get the first win of 2021 — 22-25, 25-16, 25-13 and 25-17 through four sets.
Hawaii starting setter Jakob Thelle notched a game-high 41 assists, while UH superstars Rado Parapunov and Colton Cowell each got themselves 13 kills.
Freshman sensation Chaz Galloway, made his first start Sunday, after Filip Humler did not make the trip to California — finishing with 8 kills and an ace.
UH and UCI meet again on Monday at the Bren Events Center in Irvine — first serve set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
