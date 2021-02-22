NOAA urges boaters to remain vigilant during peak whale season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA says it is a busy peak whale season in Hawaii and boaters should remain vigilant.
The agency said there have been more mother and calf pairs than in recent years.
Humpback whale season in Hawaii lasts from May to November. But with most of the population now in Hawaii, it is peak season.
NOAA urges boaters to remain vigilant in the state’s waters. Regulations prohibit boats from approaching whales within 100 yards.
If you see an entangled or inured whale, NOAA urges boaters to keep a safe distance and call the Marine Wildlife Hotline at (888) 256-9840. Do not enter the water or disentangle the whale yourself.
Mistreatment of whales should be reported to NOAA fisheries Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.