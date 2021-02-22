Hawaii reports 52 new COVID-19 infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 52 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 27,223.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll stands at 431.
Of the new cases Monday, 21 were on Oahu, 28 on Maui, one on Kauai, and two on the Big Island.
There have been 683 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,802 total cases
- 1,581 required hospitalization
- 453 cases in the last 14 days
- 344 deaths
- 2,234 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 37 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,054 total cases
- 116 required hospitalization
- 173 cases in the last 14 days
- 30 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 181 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 817 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.