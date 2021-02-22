Forecast: Gusty winds on the way

Strong trade winds will build higher surf along east- facing shorelines. Surf heights along east-facing shores will exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Monday, and we expect to issue the HSA early Monday. The HSA will likely remain in effect for for the remainder of the week. A couple of small, overlapping longer period west northwest swells will travel around the islands in the coming days. The first of these swells will be arriving early Monday and level out through Tuesday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through during mid to late week. A small bump in southern swell arriving later in the week will provide a slight increase to south-facing shore surf by Friday.