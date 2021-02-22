1 critically injured in crash along a busy Honolulu street; 2 others also hurt

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on a busy Honolulu street critically injured a man in his 40s Sunday afternoon.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Punahou and Beretania Streets.
EMS officials said the man was hospitalized with critical injuries along with two other women in their 20s: One was listed in serious, the other in stable.
Police shut down Beretania Street between Punahou and Alexander while they cleared the scene.
Video showed the patient being treated on the grassy lawn of the Central Union Church of Honolulu, though the factors of the crash aren’t yet known.
