Breezy trades picking up speed by midweek

Locally breezy trade winds will become stronger by Wednesday into the rest of the week as an area of high pressure strengthens far to the northeast of the state. The winds may become strong enough for wind advisories for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. Monday will see passing showers for windward and mauka areas, with an increase in showers possible Tuesday as a shallow area of moisture moves through. An upper trough is expected to develop to the west that could enhance showers during the second half of the week.
The stronger trade winds will also increase surf heights for east-facing shores, where a high surf advisory may be posted in the next day or two. Small overlapping northwest swells are expected this week, with only background swells for south-facing shores. A small craft advisory will remain up for coastal waters from Windward Oahu to the Big Island through Tuesday. The advisory may be extended and expanded as the trade winds intensify.
