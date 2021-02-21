Breezy trades picking up speed by midweek

Locally breezy trade winds will become stronger by Wednesday into the rest of the week as an area of high pressure strengthens far to the northeast of the state. The winds may become strong enough for wind advisories for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. Monday will see passing showers for windward and mauka areas, with an increase in showers possible Tuesday as a shallow area of moisture moves through. An upper trough is expected to develop to the west that could enhance showers during the second half of the week.