Red Cross aiding 2 families impacted by a fire in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to douse the flames of a two-alarm fire in Waianae Saturday morning.
The call for the fire came in around 10:40 a.m.
Crews were dispatched to the Ulu Wehi townhome complex along Ala Walua Street. Video showed black smoke rising from the building.
Firefighters got the flames under control by 11:20 a.m. and deemed it fully extinguished by noon.
The American Red Cross says two families were impacted by the flames. They are working to ensure their basic needs of food and shelter are met.
A cause for the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
