Rainbow Warriors get road-split against CSUN, with overtime loss to Matadors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a tale of two games for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team, who would get the two-game road split against California State University, Northridge.
Friday afternoon’s game one, saw the ‘Bows getting a close 75-74 victory over the Matadors, thanks to freshman Biwale Bayles last second 3-pointer to avoid overtime for Hawaii.
Five UH players scored in the double figures on Friday, led by Junior Madut’s 23 points.
Going into Saturday’s game two, Hawaii would be without starting guard Justin Webster due to an undisclosed injury, but looked strong in the openings of the contest, leading 37-14, before CSUN stormed ahead to cut it to 39-32 at Halftime.
After the break, UH would stretch their lead to 63-48, but the Matadors had other plans, rallying back to tie the game at the end of regulation, with CSUN outscoring the ‘Bows 13-5 in OT to give them the 88-80 victory.
In game two, UH’s Casdon Jardine scored a team-high 22-points, with Noel Coleman and Biwale Bayles notching on 15 points each.
Rainbow Warriors return to Manoa next weekend for their final set of home games of the season against Long Beach State in a two-game series set for Friday and Saturday. Game one tips off at 7:00 p.m. while Game two tips off at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time — both games broadcasting on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.