Kaiser Permanente holds another food distribution for struggling families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Kaiser Permanente banded together Sunday to participate in another food distribution event.
As a part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, facilitated by Hams Produce and Seafood, Kaiser Permanente volunteers gave out 1,000 boxes of fresh produce, protein and dairy products at their Waipio Medical Office.
The food giveaway benefitted Unite Here Local 5 workers and their families, who continue to suffer the loss of income due to the sluggish return of Hawaii’s visitor industry.
In the last 12 months, Kaiser has continued their efforts to give back to the community, gifting over $2M in current or planned grants to local nonprofits. They’ve help some 18 community support events, including food distributions, that have provided more 300,000 pounds of food to more than 8,000 local families, the hospital says.
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program began in April 2020 as a part of COVID response efforts. It helps local farmers with with sales of their produce, and gets them to families in need. For more information on the national program, click here.
