2K people vaccinated at Hilo’s Edith Kanakaole Stadium over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo’s Edith Kanakaole Stadium served as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday.
Hilo Medical Center (HMC) officials said 2,000 people came through to get their first dose in the island’s first mass inoculation event.
HMC employees volunteered to give the shots to educators and essential workers eligible under the 1b phase. Nursing and pharmacy students from UH Hilo were also on hand to assist, as well as Hawaii County Firefighters.
Teachers, airline workers and select retail sector employees were all in attendance.
“So excited to be here getting vaccinated, representing the 1b essential workers from the Kamehameha Schools — and other educators, and other essential workers so that we can continue doing the work, keeping our keiki educated and on track for all the things that they need to be doing,” vaccine recipient Kahealani Naeole-Wong said.
Kiwanis’ volunteers and Hui Malama Ola Na Oiwi’s helped with sanitization efforts and line control while the Hawaii National Guard directed traffic and security.
The second round of shots for recipients are scheduled for March 13.
Participants can schedule their time slots through the Hilo Medical Center website.
