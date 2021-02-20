Forecast: Trade wind conditions prevail, more rain due next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. Trade showers should increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week as old frontal remnants move through the islands and moisture moves in from the southeast. Quite windy weather could develop statewide Wednesday through late next week as a very strong high builds northeast of the island chain.
Surf heights along east facing shores will likely increase into High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels from Sunday night into Monday. These HSA conditions along east facing shores will continue through the rest of the week as easterly seas slowly build through Friday.
A small northwest swell will continue to move into the region through the weekend. Expect a slight increase on the northwest swell from Sunday night into Monday. A few additonal small overlapping northwest swells will build into the area from Wednesday onward.
