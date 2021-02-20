Forecast: Trade wind conditions prevail, more rain due next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. Trade showers should increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week as old frontal remnants move through the islands and moisture moves in from the southeast. Quite windy weather could develop statewide Wednesday through late next week as a very strong high builds northeast of the island chain.