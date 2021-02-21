Drier, breezier trade winds to start the week

More stable conditions are continuing to spread over the islands, but a trough moving east could still trigger some afternoon thunderstorms for the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Otherwise, passing clouds and light showers are expected for windward and mauka areas.
Looking ahead, an incoming shallow cloud band will bring an increase in showers Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. A trough is expected to form to the west of Kauai and draw up high clouds over the state Wednesday and Thursday, but the trough is expected to stall and then retreat westward.
The islands will be sandwiched between the trough and very strong high pressure to the northeast for the latter part of the week, and it could get locally windy with east-southeast winds around 20 to 30 miles per hour.
At the beach, surf along east-facing shores will be on the rise through the week from the trade winds generated by the high pressure area, and could reach high surf advisory levels by Monday or Tuesday into much of the coming week. A couple of overlapping west-northwest swells are expected through the week but will stay well below advisory heights. Some swells from the Southern Hemisphere could bring small bumps for south-facing shores.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until at least 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. The advisory will likely be expanded and extended as the week goes along.
