In a single week, a ball python and an iguana were captured on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3-foot-long ball python was captured in Aiea on Monday after it was spotted by a resident on a neighboring property, the state Agriculture Department said.
And that was one of two illegal animals captured on Oahu this week.
In Aiea, responding police officers were able to capture the snake in a trash can and call the agricultural inspectors to remove it.
Ball pythons are non-venomous but pose a significant risk to ecosystems in Hawaii because they have no natural predators.
Meanwhile, the state also said that an iguana was found in the backyard of a Waimanalo home on Tuesday. The 3 1/2-foot lizard was caught ― again by responding officers ― and transferred to the state Agricultural Department custody.
It is illegal to own snakes or iguanas in Hawaii.
Those in possession of illegal animals face stiff fines and even imprisonment. To report an illegal animal or inquire about the state’s amnesty program, call 643-PEST.
