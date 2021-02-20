Plane parts from HNL-bound flight fall over Colorado homes leading to emergency landing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flight bound for Honolulu was diverted back to Denver International Airport after a major engine malfunction Saturday.
In a statement, the FAA provided the latest details, saying:
“A Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines returned to Denver International Airport and landed safety Saturday after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane’s flight path. The passengers deplaned on Runway 26-Right and were bused to the terminal.”
The statement continued: “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. United Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the incident occurred.”
Another video shared on Twitter showed the engine of the plane in flames as the plane continued to fly.
United Airlines also released a statement saying there were 241 people on board: 231 of them were passengers, 10 were crew members.
The flight returned safely to the Denver airport and no injuries were reported onboard.
