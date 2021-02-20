Man accused in jewelry heist, Kahala home invasion indicted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man suspected of targeting several Oahu businesses in a string of crimes has been indicted. He’s also been tied to a violent home invasion as far back as November of last year.
A grand jury indicted Keith Catolico this week on multiple counts of armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping.
He’s accused of pulling off a jewelry heist at Kakaako’s Waterfront Plaza earlier in the month. He’s also accused of restraining and robbing an elderly couple in Kahala.
In that incident, an elderly woman recalled being zip tied as the thieves stole jewelry and other valuables. She eventually managed to get away and call for help.
Catolico’s bail has been set at $25,000.
