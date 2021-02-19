Improving conditions for the weekend

A trough that brought heavy showers to Kauai will lose strength over the weekend, and the threat of heavy showers should diminish. Showers will still affect windward areas of Kauai and Oahu, while Maui County and the Big Island will have more stable conditions. By Sunday, expect more typical windward showers and more sunshine.
We could have more high clouds overhead from time to time through Saturday, but those clouds should diminish on Sunday as well.
Longer term, trade winds are forecast to pick up speed by the middle of next week as high pressure strengthens to the northeast and a trough digs in to the west of the islands.
At the beach, a series of small west-northwest swells are expected over the next several days, with the first arriving Saturday and the second arriving Monday. Surf along east-facing shores will be on the rise as the trade winds strengthen, and could reach advisory heights by early next week.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
