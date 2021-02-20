Hawaii Strong: 3rd generation owners of Young’s Fish Market seek to preserve family’s legacy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - No grad parties, baby luau, or weddings means almost no catering revenue for local companies, including Young’s Fish Market.
Daniel and Andrea Young are the latest stewards of the family-run business that’s lasted three generations.
Their grandparents opened the first Young’s Fish Market in 1951 on Liliha Street.
Their father, Alan Young, took over and expanded operations to a bigger, more profitable Kalihi storefront. Then tragedy struck when Alan visited Japan in 2013.
“He had gone on his first international trip and the second day that they were there, he had a heart attack and passed away,” Andrea Young said. “It was a shocker.”
Following Alan Young’s death, Daniel and Andrea Young oversaw operations and Young’s eventually opened a second location in Kapolei.
Then came the pandemic, which halted dine-in and catering operations and forced the business to make staffing changes.
“We have the weight of three generations on our shoulders,” Andrea Young said.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing all we can to continue it, but we also want to make sure that we’re taking care of ourselves and pulling money from ourselves just to keep it running if it can’t.”
Throughout the COVID crisis, the Youngs have tried to be proactive in engaging with the community, including with discounts for kupuna and first responders and donations to healthcare workers.
The outreach didn’t stop there.
“We did a couple events where we did drive-thru wedding, grad party pickups, so we made a whole bunch of individual bentos or plates and delivered it to wherever they were having the party drive-thru,” Daniel Young said. “It worked out pretty well.”
The Youngs aren’t sure how long it’s going to take for revenue to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but during these trying times, it always helps to lean on family lessons.
“Our grandparents are resilient,” Andrea Young said.
“They’re from the generations that dealt with so many things. They changed the business drastically from when it first opened in 1951, so I mean I think they’d be proud of us I hope because we’re doing the best we can trying to keep the family together and trying to keep the business running.”
