As COVID cases decline on Oahu, Blangiardi asks state to lift some restrictions on team sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID case counts continue to drop, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has hinted Oahu is on the verge of loosening restrictions for the first time since October.
He also confirmed he’s working with the governor to bring back team sports, saying an announcement could be made as early as next week.
“We want to get people playing,” Blangiardi said.
Athletes across Oahu have been waiting to hear those words since last summer.
Given that infections are the lowest they have been in months, the newly-elected mayor says he supports lifting some of the restrictions on sports leagues.
“I want to be really careful here because I don’t think anyone has sanctioned competitive play right now,” he said. “But we are going to hopefully let people get out there, practice with their teams, coaches and their teammates.”
Under Oahu’s current reopening plan, outdoor organized sports teams aren’t permitted to play until the county reaches Tier 4. That happens when the island’s COVID positivity rate falls below 1% and the average seven-day case count is under 20.
Right now, Oahu remains in Tier 2 and is on the verge of entering Tier 3, with fewer restrictions.
Major Island Soccer Organization President Sergio Bolioli has rallied to change the rules to allow team play. “I’ve heard of many people, especially on the football side have moved to the mainland because their kids were not getting a chance here,” he said.
“To play high school football and get a chance to be seen.”
While the pandemic has forced most team sports on Oahu to shut down completely, athletics associated with some schools have been able to play.
“It’s not fair whatsoever,” Bolioli said. “If we’re going to have rules to mandate they should apply equally to everyone regardless if you’re public or private.”
City Councilwoman Andria Tupola believes with proper guidelines in place some restrictions can be lifted. She has spent weeks working with the athletics community to draft a 44-page handbook with protocols on how to safely reopen sports.
“I think what would be fair is for the state to release these restrictions on venue capacities and spectators and allow people to play sports safely,” she said.
The state Department of Health has also approved guidelines.
“We know a lot of sports can be played relatively safely,” said Dr. Libby Char, state health director. “It’s really about all the associated activities. So we really want to stay away from the potlucks, the snacks after practice.”
Tupola added, “With California being almost the most strict state in the nation and they are opening up for youth sports, that’s a signal to our decision makers we are behind the curve on this.”
Ultimately it’s up to Gov. David Ige to sign off on Blangiardi’s request. HNN asked his office for an interview Friday, but a spokesperson said he was not available.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.