Tickets on sale for drive-in light show coming to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a fun activity for you and your family? A drive-in light show is coming to Aloha Stadium in April.
The laser light display presented by Cabin Fever can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
Shows start at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased starting Friday.
Guests of all ages can enjoy graphics and lights synchronized with popular hits from the 80′s, 90′s and current Pop to Classic Rock.
There will even be a tribute to Van Halen.
Show Dates
- April 8-11
- April 15-18
- April 22-25
Tickets Prices (not including fees)
- General parking is $39 per vehicle
- VIP parking (rows 2-7) is $69 per vehicle
- Front row parking is $139 per vehicle and includes a free glow toy package
