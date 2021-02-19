Tripler Army Medical Center moves into next phase of vaccination plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center is already moving into the next phase of its vaccination plan, officials said Wednesday.
For military members, that includes Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Reserves designated as key, essential or “mission-essential.”
Tripler said those eligible under this phase will receive a call if they’re registered in the military’s tricare system.
The hospital is also putting out a video for those who may be unsure about the vaccine.
This comes after a new study saying many service members are declining to get vaccinated.
The Pentagon says more than 900,000 military personnel have been inoculated so far.
This month, troops from the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Shafter received their first COVID-19 shots.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.