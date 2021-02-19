State says 3rd case of highly contagious UK COVID variant detected in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A third case of the so-called UK COVID mutation has been found in Hawaii, the Department of Health reported Thursday.
The third B.1.1.7 variant case was found in an individual on Oahu. Officials say the patient was a close contact with another individual in Hawaii who contracted the UK variant. Both individuals had no recent history of travel.
The third UK variant case also had no recent travel, raising concerns that the mutation is spreading in Hawaii.
Officials warn that the new variant is up to 60% more transmissible than other strains, and it could result in a roll back of the progress the state has made in getting the upper hand on the pandemic.
This third UK variant case comes as the state reported 67 new cases across the islands on Thursday.
Health officials are continuing to investigate the cases while ensuring quarantine measures are in place for the infected individuals.
This story will be updated.
