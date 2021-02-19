Some want a unified Hawaii travel program, critics argue it’s not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel executives and business leaders say Hawaii needs a more unified travel program.
“The inconsistent travel rules are really having a dramatic impact on our businesses across the islands,” said Springboard Hospitality Vice President Rob Robinson.
Robinson and others say the current rules are confusing, which is slowing tourism and costing them money.
“According to surveys we found that more than 40 percent of businesses have admitted that they won’t be able to reopen if tourism doesn’t come back in a meaningful way,” said Mufi Hannemann Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association President & CEO.
Hannemann said another study revealed that about half of restaurants may be forced to close if there’s no tourism boost by April.
Lawmakers are now pushing to unify the state’s travel rules.
House Bill 1286 would allow the governor to establish statewide travel mandates after initially putting it in the hands of county mayors.
Oregon visitor Angela Schultz flew into Hawaii Wednesday only to fly right back out after taking the wrong COVID test.
“They need to make everything consistent,” said Schultz.
“The current travel mandates that we have in place are not consistent on all islands, which forces Kauai into a situation where we’re very uncompetitive with the other islands,” said Sheraton Kauai Resort General Manager Chip Bahouth.
Kauai is the only island that opted out of the Safe Travels program. There, every out-of-state traveler who stays at a “resort bubble” still needs to quarantine for at least three days and test negative for COVID.
Kauai’s mayor says it will stay that way for at least three more months.
“We had a meeting with some of our hotel partners to give them the path forward,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Right now, our goal is we’re looking at mid to late May.”
While business owners and travel industry experts express the dire need to have a consistent program throughout the state, critics argue it’s not the safest solution.
“I understand the economic pressure. But I also feel strongly that one size does not fit all. Each county is different. Each county has different demographics. Some counties have a higher percentage of older people, more vulnerable people. Some counties have less, some counties have more access to healthcare,” said Gary Hooser, Executive Director Pono Hawaii Initiative.
HB1286 would also allow any visitors who have problems with their pre-travel test to get tested upon arrival.
The latest hearing drew more than 500 pages of testimony.
