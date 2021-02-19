PODCAST: Teen surfer who conquered Peahi winter swell drops by the ‘Muthaship’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Put on your swimsuit and boardshorts and get ready for an epic ride!
We’re catching waves with the Roberson family of Haiku, Maui on ‘Muthaship’ this week! Pro surfer Kaleo Roberson, his wife Tiare, their three teenage sons and baby daughter make up the family of six. The Robersons got thrust into the spotlight recently after 13-year-old Steve became what may be the youngest person to ever surf Jaws during a record winter swell.
While Steve gained worldwide fame, his feat also drew criticism over concerns about his safety. The Robersons respond to those concerns and Steve, who has been surfing since the age of 2, walks us through the intense training necessary for big wave surfing.
Oh, and we can’t forget the time Kaleo encountered an aggressive tiger shark ― and fought it off to save his family! That, plus advice and encouragement for parents and groms who hope to shred!
