Oahu woman is wearing out her running shoes to raise money for keiki battling cancer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fitness coach Lindsay Brown is wearing out her jogging shoes, and it’s for a good cause.
“I’m on Day 9 right now,” she said. “I just hit 104.”
She means 104 miles.
The North Shore resident is running the length of a half-marathon every day for 20 straight days, rain or shine. She’s doing it to help the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation.
“The idea to tie it in with the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation came while I was on a run,” she said.
Brown is trying to raise as much money as she can for HCCF and she’s spreading the word on social media.
A direct message sent to the Instagram account @LoveRun_ Hawaii triggers businesses sponsoring Brown to donate $5 to HCCF.
She hopes to raise over $100,000.
“I figured just go for it, set my sights high, and see what we can do,” she said.
HCCF provides financial and emotional assistance to families with children who have cancer. Like many non-profits hurt by the pandemic, it’s facing a huge shortfall.
“We had to cancel our largest event, our annual fundraiser event in 2020. It’s looking like we’re going to be having to cancel the one we have coming up in 2021 as well,” said Brandon Bera, HCCF’s board president.
Every year the foundation helps about 100 Hawaii families who are faced with mounting medical bills, loss of income, and travel costs related to medical care.
Brown’s own life has been touched by cancer.
“I’ve seen it in my family in a few different ways, and I just know the care and the support that is really needed in those times,” she said.
She’s also encouraging people to donate directly to HCCF at HCCF.org.
“We’re thrilled to have advocates and supporters for HCCF in the community. So any awareness and fundraising is greatly appreciated,” Bera said.
In past year, Brown has raised money for HCCF by collecting donations at her yoga lessons. This time she’s running for that very important reason.
