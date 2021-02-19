Oahu is poised to enter Tier 3 of its reopening strategy. Here’s what that means.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If all goes well, Oahu is slated to transition to the next stage of its tiered reopening strategy next week, easing restrictions on gathering sizes, retailers and gyms.
The island has been anxiously awaiting the arriving of Tier 3 for months.
And this week, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said it could happen as early as Thursday ― as long as Oahu is able to maintain a weekly COVID-19 average of fewer than 50 cases and a low positivity rate.
“For the past several weeks, we’ve had the best numbers in the nation ― the incidence of disease, the number of deaths, people in hospitals,” said Blangiardi.
“We want to reward the public for doing exactly what the tier system was set up to do.”
So what will change in Tier 3? Here’s a look at some of the major differences:
- Social gatherings can have up to 10 people, up from five.
- Your party at a restaurant can also have up to 10 people.
- Retailers will be able to operate without capacity restrictions, from 50% now.
- Gyms can have up to 50% capacity (from 25%).
- Twenty-five people can attend funerals, up from 10.
Oahu has been stuck in Tier 2 since October.
In order to enter the next tier, weekly averages must stay between 20-49 cases.
Meanwhile, the city said Tier 3 does not include the reopening of bars and organized sports, including youth sports. But Blangiardi said that he might loosen more rules in the weeks ahead.
With case averages declining, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is also making a push to resume more normal activities ― and says the state should make in-person graduations a reality this May.
“We’d like to salvage graduation ceremonies this year,” he said. “Our recommendations will revolve around small groups. Families should give lei to their graduate, not other people.”
Green also said that if in-person graduations were to resume, all teachers would have to be vaccinated and events would have to take place outdoors.
The state Department of Education plans to make an announcement about commencement ceremonies in the coming week.
