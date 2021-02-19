State; Large social gathering on Oahu to blame for 15 COVID cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department’s newest cluster report says a social gathering on Oahu is to blame for at least 15 COVID-19 cases.
According to the report, 13 people of the people who tested positive attended the gathering while the other two individuals were close contacts with attendees.
Currently, social gatherings on Oahu can only have a maximum of five people under the island’s tiered reopening strategy.
The Department of Health is also looking into an Oahu cleaning service tied to three cases.
No new clusters are being investigated on Maui, and officials have not identified any clusters on Kauai or Hawaii Island.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.