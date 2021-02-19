On the Big Island, 2 county imposters are telling people not to wear masks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women were accused of posing as county officials and allegedly spreading false information about COVID-19 policies and procedures in the Puna District.
Reports claim that the two women were seen at multiple businesses in the Puna Kai Shopping Center, allegedly informing employees and patrons that using face coverings and masks are no longer necessary and that social distancing practices are not in place.
One report brought to Mayor Mitch Roth’s attention stated that the two imposters claimed to be from the “Hawaii County Assembly of Health and Safety Commission.”
Officials confirmed that no such commission exists.
“It’s disheartening to think that there are folks out there who are trying to trick people into abandoning the practices that have allowed us to keep our COVID-19 counts some of the lowest in the nation,” said Roth. “As those most vulnerable continue to receive their vaccinations and are deemed truly safe, we will begin to ease restrictions, but we aren’t there just yet.”
Hawaii County officials are currently investigating the matter.
Anyone encountering similar activity is asked to call the Hawaii County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
